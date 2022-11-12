Petrolia’s trails are a little more regal, thanks to a couple of community groups.
The Margaret Stokes IODE recently opened the Jubilee Trail in honour of Queen Elizabeth II who celebrated 70 years on the throne before passing away.
The trail, on the northeast side of Bridgeview Park, was dedicated amid a downpour Oct. 26.
Two grants have helped the IODE place signs along the trail as well as benches and a tree in honour of the Queen.
Meantime Shell Canada has also improved the trails in the park. The company donated 200 trees and employees got out the shovels to plant them around the Bridgeview trails.
The town established a trails committee a couple of years ago to help refurbish the trails in the Bridgeview Park area. Recently, trails have been cleared up and brush cut back and trail signs have been added to show the routes through the bush with distances and safety tips for hikers.