WINGHAM – The south exterior wall of the North Huron Wescast Community Complex will soon be sporting a new mural, part of the Huron County Mural Project.
The artwork for the Wingham mural was created by local artist Abi Bos, and features focal points in the Wingham Ward.
Staff worked with the Wingham Business Improvement Area and the Wingham Community Connectors to create the final concept mural design.
The artist worked with the committee to design the draft concept. This was displayed at four public showings for the community to provide suggestions and constructive feedback. This feedback was incorporated into the final design concept.
The Huron County Economic Development Department received funding for creating six public art murals in Huron County during the summer and fall of 2022. The project aims to enhance the cultural vibrancy of Huron County’s communities and support ongoing tourism recovery through public art. An extension for the completion of this project has been granted until March 31.
The County of Huron contacted multiple communities to participate in this project. As a result, six districts were approved to participate in this county-led project: Bayfield, Clinton, Exeter, Goderich, Seaforth, and Wingham. The Wingham mural will reflect content specific to Wingham and also include signage to direct people to the main street of Wingham.
The mural will be produced and erected in the coming months, and a date of celebration will be held when it is completed.