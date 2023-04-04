Quispamsis will be hosting the 2023 Para Hockey Cup later this year, a 10-game tournament expected to inject approximately $1 million in economic activity into the greater Saint John region.
Announced Monday, the international tournament will run from Dec. 3 to 9, with Team Canada hosting para hockey teams from the United States, Czechia, and a third to-be-determined country.
It will be the fourth time the town's qplex facility will host a large-scale event since it opened in 2011.
Premier Blaine Higgs said the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey tournament, hosted jointly between Moncton and Halifax, put New Brunswick on the map as a destination for elite hockey tournaments.
Last December, the town hosted an exhibition game before the tournament between Team USA and Finland, which sold out in less than two hours.
The town has also previously hosted the Men's U18 National Club Championship in 2016 and co-hosted the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.
Quispamsis mayor Libby O'Hara said more large-scale events are coming to "our little corner of the world," adding the qplex facility is capable of showcasing top-calibre hockey.
"The vibe is just electric," she said, adding the Maritime hospitality is often on full display during events like this, with volunteers turning out in droves.
"We're noted for having anything that's necessary," she said, "even if it's Nutella."
The region has "shown outstanding support for the various events we've been able to bring to the qplex," Aaron Kennedy, chair of the local host organizing committee and the town's acting chief administrative officer, said in a press statement. "We know we can rely on our tremendous volunteer and fan bases to ensure we have another successful tournament."
In para ice hockey, sometimes known as sledge hockey, players use double-blade sledges instead of skates, as well as two sticks.
Todd Pye, president of Hockey New Brunswick, said para hockey became a paralympic sport in 1988, and the game continues to grow through large-scale tournaments like the one scheduled for Quispamsis.
Pye said the event will inject approximately $1 million into the region's economy.
Higgs said the figures haven't been finalized, but the province may "expected" chip in some financial support for the tournament.
"We’ll be working with town and region to make sure the event is a success," he said.
He added events like the Memorial Cup, which was held in Saint John last summer, is "a community event."