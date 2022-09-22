Residents across Niagara are again finding water bottles on their properties filled with a mysterious, yellow substance.
The same concerns were reported in April, May, June and July, but now police have some leads.
“Detectives have identified a suspect and a suspect vehicle,” Const. Barry Ravenek said in an email to The Lake Report.
Niagara Regional Police described the suspect as a white male in his 20s, about five feet 10 inches tall, with a thin to medium build.
Investigators believe the suspect is driving a four-door Honda Civic.
Many properties in Niagara-on-the-Lake have been targeted.
And NOTL residents have been posting pictures and concerns on social media to warn people.
The bottles have been placed on porches, in backyards and on other parts of properties.
Police have taken the bottles and had forensic tests done on the contents, said Ravenek, a media relations officer with Niagara police.
The tests showed the fluid is not an explosive, but it is still important that people minimize physical contact with the bottle, he said.
“Police encourage homeowners to frequently check their properties and if they are going on vacation to have a trusted person do it for them,” said Ravenek.
Police also encourage residents to use motion lighting and surveillance cameras on their properties.
Anyone who finds a bottle of yellow fluid on their property is asked to call the department’s non-emergency number at 905-688-4111.