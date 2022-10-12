ST. MARY’S – Staff for the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s have come to council with what they hope is a useful, if not perfect, definition for elected representatives who may be confused about what constitutes a “personal expense” when they travel on official business.
“We were asked at [a previous] council meeting to clearly define what ‘personal’ means [in this context],” Chief Administrative Officer Marissa Jordan told the committee of the whole meeting on Oct. 5. “We looked for specific definitions of that and we can’t [list them] unless we [include] in brackets everything that could possibly be. We’d kind of end up down a rabbit hole. So, what we opted for is instead of saying ‘personal reasons’, [we say] ‘non-municipal-related,’ which is, I think, the same thing.”
In its 2021 Financial Reporting and Account Manual, the Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing clearly states that municipalities in the province must “prohibit the use of petty cash for travel, require all travel related expenses to be reported on an expense claim,” and “not reimburse individuals who are not a reportable individual or an employee of the municipality or village.”
The issue arose in St. Mary’s last month when – following a discussion by council’s audit committee on the meaning of “personal reasons” for mileage – Warden Greg Wier said, “There is a grey area that may come back to bite us in the future … I think that we should maybe get staff to look into it and bring it up at the next committee of the whole meeting.”
Responding to Jordan’s report last week, Wier said, “Yes, this is very defined. Thank you.”
Council approved the mileage expense policy as presented – and worded.