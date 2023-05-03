GOLDBORO – From a vantage point overlooking Gold Brook Lake, near Goldboro, Guysborough County, nothing but trees and water can be seen on the future site of Signal Gold’s proposed Goldboro Gold Project – a surface gold mine with 4,000-tonne per day extraction capacity.
The lookoff, several kilometres up a rutted, dirt road that forms part of a circular loop which encapsulates the mine’s projected coverage area with sites selected for the future construction of everything from employee accommodations to a tailings management facility.
Signal Gold, formerly Anaconda Mining, held open house sessions in Goldboro on April 27, where the company answered the public’s questions about the project and gave The Journal an exclusive tour of the site and an interview with company President and CEO Kevin Bullock.
The project, which was given provincial environmental assessment approval in August 2022, will consist of two open pit mines and related infrastructure. Construction is scheduled to commence in February of 2024 with commissioning in late 2025. The operational lifespan of the project is set for 11 years, with an additional three years for reclamation activities, which include demolition of facilities and re-grading of the landscape on the site.
In terms of employment opportunities, up to 538 full-time direct jobs – 325 jobs on site and 213 full-time spin-off jobs – are expected during the construction phase of the project. Direct jobs include trades positions such as ironworkers, sheet metal workers and roofers, carpenters, millwrights, pipefitters and electricians. The operational phase of the project is expected to create up to 200 full-time, direct positions with Signal Gold and more than 500 spin-off jobs.
Speaking with Bullock about the project, The Journal asked the CEO to define some of the basic terminology surrounding the gold-mining process.
“What we’re mining in the open pit, we blast certain zones that we call ore, which is where we get the gold out of, and it’s within mineralization – so these are sulfides. Sulfides are the shiny things; some people call them fool’s gold – there’s arsenopyrite, pyrites, pyrrhotite – and they’re the things that cause acids once they’re broken and fresh. The waste, which shouldn’t be confused with waste garbage, it just means stuff that is not sent to the mill, it’s just clean rock basically…There is a certain portion of our waste rock, which is defined as acid generating – that is going to go into the tailings facility, subaqueous [under water], along with the tailings [material remaining after the extraction of gold from the ore] so that there’s no runoff from that that’s acid.
“The ore then goes to the mill. It goes through the whole process to take the gold out into a gold doré bar [rough or unrefined gold]. Everything else is the gangue, or the tailings, and that actually gets pumped into the tailings facility, which is fully lined,” Bullock explained.
He added, “It’s about eight to one…for every tonne of ore we take out, we take out eight tonnes of waste.”
Treatments and tailings
When industry outsiders think about mining, they typically think not only of the product but also of the resulting chemical waste associated with the process. The bedrock geology in the Goldboro area, as it is in much of Nova Scotia, has naturally occurring arsenic which often translates into arsenic in well water across the province.
The mining process releases the naturally occurring arsenic faster than natural processes and therefore Signal Gold has incorporated into their procedures the removal of arsenic from the water that will eventually be released into Gold Brook Lake.
Bullock said, “The arsenic will be treated…there’s an SO2 [sulfur dioxide] process that treats things and then everything that goes out of the tailings facility flows into what is called a polishing pond. That polishing pond is tested on a regular basis, an ongoing, real-time basis for the water quality. If there needs to be treatment, it gets treated before it’s discharged to the north end of Gold Brook lake. Nothing goes out of that polishing pond into the north end of Gold Brook Lake that doesn’t meet the government regulated maximums.”
Asked about transparency of those testing results and schedules, Bullock said, “There won’t be real-time availability or daily...but there will be a monthly report…There will be visibility on what is being discharged.”
Reclamation
Reclamation is always a question top of mind for area residents when an open pit mine is proposed. One of the best indicators of any company’s future conduct is its past. For Signal Gold, that past is in Newfoundland, where the company has several mines including the Point Rousse Project near Baie Verte, which is undergoing the reclamation process.
Bullock said, “We have completely wound down the processing of all of that mineralization through that mill and the mill is now on full care and maintenance…We’ve been doing ongoing rehab. We’ve already filled in the pond at the argyll pit and reclaimed that, and we continue with ongoing reclamation and testing of all water discharges.
“We’ve had a good environmental record. They haven’t been without incidents. There are always incidents of things but that just shows that our systems work when we catch them. And everything is being brought to contour [to the level it was at before mining began] on site…and then the organics [vegetation and soil] get put over it and it just regenerates itself,” explained Bullock of the reclamation process.
Safeguards
When it comes to mining, one of the biggest concerns involves the safety and security of contents in tailings ponds – ponds used to store waste material left over from the ore extraction process. In Canada, the Mount Polley tailings dam collapse in 2014 released more than 20 million cubic metres of mining wastewater into nearby waterways in British Columbia’s interior. Eight years after the disaster, project engineers were fined and found to have acted unprofessionally.
The Journal asked Bullock how the company would safeguard against such catastrophic events. He replied, “As far as tailings facilities go, as in slides, the way you mitigate risk is have it designed by appropriate engineers, have a third party then review that, which we are doing right now, with a study of the suitability of it. And then, on an ongoing basis as you are using it, you have monitors around, you have a third party do audits of it on an annual basis. And your obviously, yourself, checking on it on an ongoing basis. And that’s what you can do. Any kind of movement or anything should be caught by those types of things… you get these annual audits by third parties whose whole game is to find something wrong not to sign off on it as a third party.”
While in some areas open pit mines receive little support from the surrounding community, there are no noticeable signs of opposition in Goldboro or surrounding areas regarding the Signal Gold project. And Bullock told The Journal that’s been his overall experience of public opinion: positive.
Goldboro, as the name suggests, was built on gold mining and its future prosperity seems to lie in the same vein, or veins, of gold.