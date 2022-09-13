Zimmerman Street will be closed as Strathroy-Caradoc moves forward with planning to build a new, larger firehall station in Strathroy that would front on Metcalfe Street behind its current location.
The actual approval of building the new firehall has not yet gone through, but fire chief Brent Smith and director of community services Robert Lilbourne are keen to get prelimanry work started.
“I’m aware there are funds in the fire services budget to be conducting the work that we’re currently doing, and that I would expect that Chief Smith will be coming to council looking for the funds to build the hall in 2023,” said Lilbourne at the Sept. 6 council meeting.
Council also removed the weekend standby requirement for at least 15 firefighters to help retention. Station captains assured that they can get enough turnout by keeping track of who is on holidays and calling a second station if need be.