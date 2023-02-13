The play field at Gabriola Elementary is closed to public use to give the school district time to repair the well-worn surface.
Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools’ staff confirmed Jan. 31 the field has been closed to “all use except school use and the next four Saturday soccer games.” That includes all unauthorized or casual use of the field by the public.
The “Gabriola School play field has been unable to keep up with the demand placed on it and the closure will make steps towards the field recovery,” district staff told the Sounder. In the spring, district grounds staff will deep tyne aerate, over seed, top dress and fertilize the field twice over the growing season.
The Gabriola Soccer Association uses the field for soccer practice and games under a rental agreement with the school district. NLPS requires a rental contract for any organized, scheduled use of its fields.
In December, NLPS said “consideration for rental cancelation to ensure field health is being more seriously considered” as it reviewed the deteriorating conditions of the field.
The school district said the field will be re-evaluated in six weeks.
In the fall, Gabriola Soccer Association appealed to the Regional District of Nanaimo Electoral Area B Parks and Open Spaces Advisory Committee to call for staff to investigate whether Rollo McLay’s fields could be improved, ideally in a way that could accommodate soccer. The RDN board of directors adopted a motion at its Jan. 24 meeting that directed staff to explore improving field conditions.
RDN staff said to the Sounder Feb. 6 that “in light of the field closure, the Regional District of Nanaimo parks department has approved the use of the upper Rollo field for children’s teams within the Gabriola Soccer Association to practice on for the month of February.
“…Neither of the fields at Rollo have been officially opened for any other organized soccer, or non-organized soccer."