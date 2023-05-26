BRUCE COUNTY – The new Port Elgin paramedic station has seen many delays since construction began in June 2022.
Supply chain issues and lack of availability of skilled trades and labourers took their toll on the timing of the project.
Initial plans to have the building ready for occupancy in the second quarter of 2023 have been pushed forward to the fourth quarter of this year.
The report by Steve Schaus, director of paramedic services, and Tony Ban, facilities project manager, stated that while the project will not be delivered on time, projections are that the project will be on budget.
The project tender was awarded to Allen Hastings Ltd. in the amount of $7,909,000 plus HST.
In the summer of 2022, site servicing began. Since then, the building has been taking shape, as shown in the photos provided in the report.
Said Van, “We seem to be on a good trajectory now; since the beginning of April, things have been picking up speed and progressing a lot better.”
In response to a question from County Coun. Kenneth Craig, Kincardine, Van said, “We knew this would be a tough build because of the times we’re in, with trades shortage, labour shortage, supply chain issues… one thing I’ve learned and we’ll be working on is a better RFP (request for proposal) process to pick our design consultant.”
County Coun. Steve Hammell, Arran-Elderslie, asked about the lifespan of the building.
Van’s answer was, “In accounting terms, 75 years… this is a solid building… it’s going to be there a long time.”
Committee chair Don Murray, Huron-Kinloss, commented, “It’s exciting to see where we’re at now, compared to where the standstill was for a long time.”
On another note, Murray thanked Schaus for forwarding a video with additional information about how the new automated CPR machine works, and how it had been used for the first time (locally) and made “a life-changing difference in someone’s life.”