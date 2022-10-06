New site for housing
The Village is changing the location of the community’s affordable housing project. At an in-camera meeting in August, council voted to move the Slocan housing project from a lot at the corner of Giffin Avenue and Slocan Street to the former curling club lands.
A community committee first began planning for a housing project in 2017, and settled on an eight-unit building that would have a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Council approved rezoning the site for the project in March 2020, but faced intense pressure from neighbours, who opposed the location.
Among the issues raised were the increase in traffic the project would cause, how problem tenants would be managed, and the impact on property values. There was concern about water pressure, septic systems, residents using drugs and upkeep of the properties.
Last year, council tabled the rezoning effort to gather more feedback from the community.
When a survey found that the majority of Slocan residents were in favour of building affordable housing, the Village successfully applied for project funding from BC Housing. But with continued pressure from neighbours, council decided to see if they could find a different location for the project, and settled on the old curling club lands.
“The Village has been working closely with [housing consultant] M’akola and BC Housing, and both are very optimistic about the location change,” says a staff report. “The new location would provide better access, and is directly adjacent to family amenities such as the school, outdoor recreation, and the downtown core.”
Water study
The Village is going to undertake a study to try to get a handle on its water use. At an in-camera meeting in June, council authorized staff to apply for a federal gas tax grant to create a ‘master water plan’ for the Village.
The village has a water use problem. In summer months, the average Slocan resident uses 10 times the water of the average Canadian – about enough to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool every day. The master water plan will assess the health and capacity of the water distribution system, do a leak detection survey, assess ground water quality, water supply, and consider long-term plans for water treatment.
“Generally, completion of the master water plan will define direction for improvements to the water system (source, treatment, storage, distribution) for the next 20+ years, and will identify the core projects and costs associated,” says a report from staff. It will also put the Village in a good position to make future applications for capital funding grants to carry out those projects.
Non-motorized river?
A woman spearheading an effort to get motorized watercraft off the Slocan River took her case to Slocan Village council last meeting. Judy McMahon told council she launched the effort to get federal regulators to ban motorized boats from the river several years ago. Since then, she has been in touch with local politicians, community groups and government agencies to move the effort forward.
McMahon’s next steps include building support from agencies and beginning the complex application process – something that is expected to take many years, if not decades, to complete.
Despite some concerns about a complete motorized ban, council did decide to send a letter of initial support for the initiative.
Breakwater blues
Council heard that the 15-year-old breakwater off Slocan Beach has seen better days. Council hired a professional dive team to inspect the breakwater earlier this summer, and their report had some good and bad news for the steel-and-wood structure.
“Overall condition of the steel pontoon is excellent,” says the staff summary report. While the anchor chains, ballast blocks and other parts of the structure were in good shape, there was some rot, and the location of the breakwater made it susceptible to rough weathering when water levels drop.
“The main problem is that the position of the breakwater cannot be easily or safely adjusted to compensate for changes in the lake levels,” the report continues. “As a result, during low water, one pontoon is grounded and subject to damage by rubbing on the lake bed.”
The consultants are now coming up with possible solutions and a price tag for the work to be done. Their report is expected in October.
Slow down, Slocan
A letter from the RCMP’s detachment commander for the region has prompted council to lower the speed limit around the community park. Corporal Tom Gill wrote to council earlier this summer saying he’d been getting requests from citizens for the speed limit to be lowered from 40 km/hour around the Recreation Park to 30 km/hour. Lowering the speed limit, he suggested, could provide “a great opportunity to make the Village of Slocan an even more friendly community for cyclists and pedestrians.”
Councillors spent the last couple of months canvassing the community about the suggestion, and even mulled the idea of turning the entire village into a 30 km zone. However, they decided in the end to just stick to the streets around the park. If the reaction is positive, they can always expand the slower zone, they noted.