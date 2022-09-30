Halton Regional Police Service has arrested several drivers for driving while impaired and have laid charges. On September 23, officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of McCraney Street and Sewell Drive in Oakville. As a result of an investigation, Mohammed Shaikh, 53, of Oakville was charged with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.
On the same day, officers conducting a R.I.D.E. initiative in the area of Plains Road East and Waterdown Road in Burlington, charged Michael Vonic, 36, of Hamilton with blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.
A citizen-initiated complaint in the area of Guelph Street and Mountainview Road in Georgetown on September 24 resulted in the charging of Paul Keegan, 54, resident of Georgetown with operation while impaired and having an unsafe blood alcohol concentration.
On September 25, 2022, Halton Regional Police Service officers responded to a collision in the area of Twiss Road and No 8 Side Road in Burlington. As a result of an investigation, Brandon Mangion, 26, of Oakville was charged with operation while impaired and failure or refusal to comply with demand.
The police, while responding to a collision in Commercial Street and Parkway Drive in Milton on September 25, charged Ervinas Gestautas, 20, of Guelph was charged with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.
On the same day, the police responded to a citizen-initiated complaint in the area of Commercial Street and Williams Avenue in Milton, and arrested David Reyes Nava, 27, resident of Etobicoke with offenses the same as above.
Another citizen-initiated complaint in the area of Ontario Street and Nelson Street in Oakville resulted in the charging of Drexel Pereira, 32, with the above offenses.
Police have told the public that driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol is a crime in progress. They urged the people to call 9-1-1 immediately to report a suspected impaired driver.