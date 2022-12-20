The first proper council meeting of the 2022 to 2026 term of council for West Lincoln had a packed agenda, with items including the importation of fill, the implications of Bill 23 and hunting licences for small game.
Here are some key take-aways from the Dec. 12 meeting of council.
FILL IMPORTATION
The council meeting started with a public hearing about the importation of around 4,250 truckloads of fill for a Marz homes property at the corner of Highway 20 (Regional Road 20) and South Grimsby 5 Road.
The applicant requested a site alteration, and director of planning Brian Treble said that staff had extensive talks with the applicant about the plans. Treble said the benefit of approving it is that it would mean the township could secure a $72,000 security deposit, in case the import of the fill caused any damage to roads.
Later in the meeting, the council voted on the proposal which carried.
BILL 23
The More Homes Built Faster Act (Bill 23) is top of the political agenda right now, and West Lincoln is no exception. The bill amends existing legislation, which will impact the way municipalities collect development charges and deal with the planning process.
Coun. William Reilly brought forward a motion to support Niagara Fall’s motion to ask for the implementation of the bill to be paused to have a more in-depth consultation with municipalities.
“I think I could support a bill like this if there was actual scientific proof … that it was actually going to achieve the very things it’s being advertised as achieving,” said Reilly. “They’ve essentially assaulted the people of Ontario by removing their voice from planning matters. I think that’s a horrendous attack on democracy.”
“Hopefully, the province wisens up sooner rather than later and makes the necessary changes,” said Reilly.
The motion carried unanimously.
Later in the meeting, a motion was brought forward to allow staff propose amendments to the township’s Official Plan in response to the implications of Bill 23 and Bill 109, a similar bill that was passed earlier this year.
That motion passed.
SMALL GAME HUNTING LICENCES
In 2010, the township passed a bylaw allowing for the issuing of licences for non-residents to hunt ring-necked pheasants, cottontails and European hares in the municipality during open season.
However, staff reviewed the costs of the bylaw and found that the money raised from the licences did not cover the financial and staffing resources needed to administer the program. Staff therefore recommended the removal of this licensing bylaw.
Coun. Mike Rehner protested the removal of the bylaw, saying that licences were required to protect the populations of the game.
“You need to control the hunt,” he said. “You need to have a quota.”
Coun. Joann Chechalk then suggested a motion that asked staff to review the number of small game licences that were allocated prior to the pandemic and a suggested licence fee for non-residents to purchase the licences, in order for council to make a more informed decision.
That motion carried.