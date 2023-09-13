Local performing artist Chandel Gambles is currently exploring the creation of masks that help to tell the stories of Northern Ontario.
She held a workshop at the Raven's Nest Soundstage at Living Temagami at the Temagami Train Station August 26.
Funded by the Ontario Arts Council, she has been working on how to build the masks and receiving feedback from the public about how the masks speak to them - or don't.
"Masks go back across all time and space," she said at Raven's Nest.
"In every country and continent you will find them embedded in people's histories."
She continued that "in Northern Ontario we have stories, we have faces, we have energies that remind us of home."
She said that in this project, Revealing Northern Faces, she is looking "to see if I can create the faces that will inspire folks to say, 'that reminds me of the people around me, the stories that I have living there.'"
Gambles said she has been working with various materials found in the region that she has sustainably harvested with the goal of using them to reflect the different stories of the area.
She is interested in seeing "if that brings out a response from folks that they feel connected with. I was delighted that there was one mask in particular on this table, the birchbark mask, that it doesn't matter where I have been displaying the masks, everyone reaches for it every time.”
They tell her the mask reminds them of home, and reminds them that they are here in the North.
Workshop participants can also explore how masks move and how they communicate themselves with different tools.
Gambles has also been working with award-winning Temagami musician David Laronde. Using his song Spirit Journey, Gambles and Laronde will be "exploring how music and masks can come together to create a better Northern Ontario piece."
She expects the second part of the project could take place in 2024. She has been working on the creation of the masks since the winter of 2022 and sees many more masks being created in the future.
She has been working with Pied Piper Kidshows, Living Temagami and Open Studio Libre during the process, and foresees more workshops coming up in the future. Since 2013 she has been a contracting artist with Odyssey Theatre of Ottawa and was inspired by the European masks that group uses. From those, she questioned what masks representing Northern Ontario spirit, culture and folklore would look like, she explained.