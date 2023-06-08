The New Brunswick RCMP confirmed the recovery of a body from the St. John River near Woodstock Wednesday evening, June 7.
RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Stephane Esculier said officers from the Western Valley RCMP Woodstock detachment, with help from the Woodstock Fire Department, recovered the body of a 60-year-old Carleton County man off Route 103, near Wakefield, north of Woodstock, shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday.
He said family reported the man missing on June 1.
Esculier confirmed the discovery of the body is related to a police operation on Saturday, June 3, along Route 103 in Connell, south of Florenceville-Bristol.
He said the police immediately notified the family.
Esculier said the RCMP wants to stress it does not suspect foul play related to the tragic incident.
He said an autopsy will help determine the cause of death.
Esculier said police responded to the area after a person discovered the body and alerted them.