Despite wildfires, travel bans and road closures nearly 2,000 paddlers will be doing the stroke at the 23rd Penticton Dragon Boat Festival this weekend.
“We have had some significant challenges to overcome to get to this weekend and our city needs this event and the influx of people it brings,” said festival society president Launa Maundrell. “We’re thrilled to have 76 teams this year so we’re getting back to our pre-COVID numbers and that’s really exciting.”
Racing goes from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The event is hosted by the Penticton Paddle Sports Association (PPSA) that was formed by the merger of the Penticton Dragon Boat Festival Society and the Penticton Racing Canoe Club earlier this year.
According to Maundrell Penticton has become one of the premier events of its kind on the West Coast.
“I think the success has to do with the location for sure and it’s the shoulder season as well so for a lot of the teams it’s their last hurrah to summer,” she said. “Many other races are in salt water and busy waterways so a beautiful fresh water lake doesn’t hurt at all.
“It’s also one of the more jovial events for sure, so setting, end of season and great beer gardens. Just a combination of fun and competitive elements.”
Along with the action on the water there will be plenty of land-based actives including vendors, food trucks, beer gardens and a Survivorship 50/50 draw.
Donations for a new PPSA boathouse will also be accepted at the Dragonboat Pub at Skaha Marina where people can watch the races from the outdoor patio.
The weekend highlights are the Sunday morning breast cancer survivor races and the pink carnation ceremony that takes place after the competition.
The flower services began just over 20 years ago when a cancer survivor team carried pink carnations as a sign of hope for a teammate whose cancer had returned.
After their last race they spontaneously threw the flowers into the water and the ceremony was born.
Survivor boats will pull up onshore alongside each other and the paddlers raise their carnations, sway to the music then the flowers are tossed into the water to celebrate survival and to remember those who did not.
Sharen DeGelder is a breast cancer survivor and has been a member of the Penticton Survivorship team since it began in 2000.
“The survivorship ceremony is so important and it’s the reason we race, to honour and acknowledge those who couldn’t be in the boat,” she said. “In the 20-some years of our Survivorship team we’ve lost 12.”
DeGelder was 44 and had three small children at home when she was first diagnosed. “That was the scariest thing in my world and I read somewhere that women who join support groups live longer,” she recalled. “I’ve got three little kids and I want to see them grow up so I thought I’m going to join a support group.”
From that group of women the first Penticton dragon boat survivor team was formed.
“Someone asked me if I had to do it over, would I have breast cancer? Absolutely. I have been around the world with this team, paddled in exotic locations and have met some of the most amazing women, some of my best friends,” said DeGelder.
The breast cancer races and ceremony will take place about 11:30 a.m. and noon.