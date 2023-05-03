ST. MARY’S – Hoping to kick-start more and better volunteerism throughout St. Mary’s, municipal officials have launched a program to identify residents who go above and beyond in the interest of their communities.
The new volunteer inventory not will not only help determine candidates for the St. Mary’s Volunteer of the Year Award, but also help kick-off support project for non-profits attempting to recruit, retain and train volunteers generally, explained Director of Community Development and Recreation Kerri Jack in an email last week.
“Volunteerism is very prevalent throughout St. Mary’s Communities. However, during the development of the St. Mary’s Recreation Master Plan in 2022, volunteerism was brought forward as a struggle for some organizations, especially post pandemic.”
To address this, she said, “The Department of Community Development and Recreation decided to try a new method of choosing the volunteer of the year. The new inventory will start the data collection process for the support project, as well as give all the volunteers [included in that project] an opportunity to be recognized as the St. Mary’s Volunteer of the Year.”
According to the recreation master plan, while St. Mary’s relies heavily on volunteers to support local organizations and causes, community organizations routinely struggle with finding and keeping volunteers who possess the skills time to support their activities. “Without an active volunteer base,” it noted, “many of the programs and services in the community would not be available.”
The municipality should, therefore, “support training and development opportunities for community organizations” to increase the number of qualified program leaders generally available in the community. “This would include supporting access to resources such as Volunteer Nova Scotia, Volunteer Canada, or Charity Village and offering workshops and coaching around key topics.
The issue came to a head last year during Sherbrooke Village’s Old-Fashioned Christmas — an iconic event that has, in previous years, attracted thousands of revellers from all over Nova Scotia and represented significant, seasonal economic development for the area.
“The Old-Fashioned Christmas Association (OFCA) has suffered by having lost so many of its members,” dropping, at one point, from 14 to three, said chief volunteer organizer Dana O’Connell in an interview with The Journal in November. “If the OFCA is to succeed, it needs buy-in participation from key stakeholders, namely: the Nova Scotia Museum, the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s, and the business community. Without [this], it and Old-Fashioned Christmas will struggle and may dissolve.”
The volunteer inventory, introduced last month, will continue as one of the municipality’s ongoing projects, Jack indicated.