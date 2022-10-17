Melinda Davie will lobby for low taxes when honing next year’s municipal budget should she be returned to Mono council.
Davie, who has been a town councillor since 2021, is hoping to be re-elected in the Oct. 24 municipal election.
An avid cyclist, Davie began in 2008 spending days riding Mono’s gravel roads connecting the various trail systems.
She’s been a Mono woodlot property owner since May 2014 and moved to Mono fulltime in June 2018.
“I fell in love with the Town of Mono when I discovered its wonderful woodlot spaces through my involvement in mountain biking,” she said.
As part of town council, Davie had a hand in deciding the municipal spending priorities of 2022. She was part of decision into how the town would handle the COVID-19 pandemic. She’s seen the ins and outs of decisions related to road works, water works, town planning, and conservation issues.
“I have brought a fresh mind and point of view to the collaborative council debate and have been actively learning for the past year,” she said. “I am more than ready to continue on for 2023.”
Building community and safe spaces is a great passion of mine, she said.
“Campaigning now, listening to residents’ concerns and shared love of our town at their doorsteps has been very rewarding,” Davie said. “I promise to continue this connection with our residents as it has been invaluable. That is the role of council: to represent you.”
In upcoming 2023 budget discussions, she said she will endeavour to maintain the lowest municipal taxes while delivering the best possible services for residents.
“As we enter this next four years, development within and around our town, the ramifications of climate change, and affordability are top of mind for many residents,” Davie said.
