The success of last year’s inaugural Santa’s Village had its organizers thinking about its growth and how to manage that, with so many interested in taking advantage of all it offers community members, vendors, and local businesses.
Last year’s event turned the Heritage Gardens Park in Essex Centre into a holiday destination, with opportunities to shop at 32 vendor tables, visit a petting zoo, and get a photo with Santa, in addition to taking in an ice sculptor carving a snowman creation, a performance from the Essex Community Concert Band, and a myriad of youth activities.
At the August 14 regular Essex Council meeting, Santa’s Village organizer Rich Tapping asked the local municipal decision-makers if the event’s organizing committee could become an official Committee of Essex Council. He spoke of the benefit of forming an official Committee of Council in being able to tap into Town resources and being able to coordinate with Town staff for planning.
Council at that meeting moved to have Administration draft a report on the matter with terms and references for the committee. In addition, Council moved that Administration prepare a proposed post- 2023 Budget.
Tapping also asked that Council approve the event, so it could be held again this December, which it did at that time.
Jake Morassut, Director of Community Services, presented those Terms of Reference for the Santa’s Village Committee at the Council meeting held Tuesday, August 5, which Council approved.
In addition, upon recommendation from Administration, Council gave post-budget approval for an additional $22,546 in both revenues and expenses, for the Santa’s Village event that will take place December 9, 2023. This was based on the included budget, showing a net-zero financial impact to the municipality.
Morassut noted that Administration will now publicize the need for committee members and provide the Town’s Striking Committee with information of applicants to grow the committee.
As a member of the Striking Committee, Councillor Jason Matyi asked if streamlining a Council member to the Santa’s Village committee could be achieved. He made a motion to appoint Councillor Katie McGuire-Blais to the Santa’s Village Committee, as she helped organize the inaugural event. She accepted the nomination and the motion passed.