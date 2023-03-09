Lawyers in the case of a man accused of trying to set a Kaslo business on fire in December appeared before a judge last week.
But the hearing was just to decide when to meet to begin the next stage of Alejandro Calderon’s legal proceedings.
Defence lawyer Don White told Judge Rob Brown on February 28 he had only just received the prosecution’s evidence and witness statements, and needed time to review the material with his client and prepare a defence.
“It’s taken quite a while for all the statements to be provided,” he said to the judge.
Crown lawyer Keven Schechter agreed to resume the case at a hearing on March 28, but said Crown is anticipating the case moving forward on that date. That means it’s likely Calderon will be making a plea to the arson charge connected to the incident.
Calderon was charged December 5 after a man got into an altercation with staff at the Home Hardware in Kaslo, then returned later in the day and smashed the glass in the front door of the store with an axe. With staff still in the store, the man then stuffed a jerry can of gasoline through the broken glass and set it on fire. He was confronted by a passerby, and three other local men arrived soon after and doused the flames.
Calderon is currently in a treatment centre, White told the court. Any details of his bail hearing or judgement have been placed under a publication ban.
Calderon is also currently being tried on assault charges in connection with an incident in February of last year. The second day of that trial is expected to be held April 14.