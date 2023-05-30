A Catholic Priest has been arrested after police allege he sexually assaulted an 8-year-old girl on a Manitoba First Nation, and police are now asking those who may have more information about the Priest to contact them, because they believe there may be more victims.
During a Tuesday afternoon media conference in Winnipeg, RCMP Supt. Scott McMurchy told reporters that their Little Grand Rapids detachment got a call on May 27 about claims by the girl that the priest “touched her inappropriately.”
Police also say the girl tried to leave the church during the incident, but the man prevented her from leaving.
“We are here today to tell you about an 8-year-old girl who was assaulted by someone she trusted, and to ask for the assistance of the public, and for any other victims to come forward,” McMurchy said.
According to McMurchy, the incident happened when the girl was alone with the priest and helping him to clean the church, and he said that is when he allegedly touched her inappropriately.
“She said that when she tried to leave, he forced her to remain in the building,” McMurchy said. “Finally able to get home, she told her mother what had happened. Her mother, thankfully, reported it to the authorities.”
McMurchy said police began investigating after the call, and have since arrested the priest, who remains in custody.
The priest is now charged with a long list of crimes including sexual assault, sexual interference, sexual exploitation of a young person, luring a child, and forcible confinement.
The priest, who police said lives in Winnipeg, worked in his role as a priest the last six years in Little Grand Rapids, a community about 280 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, and police say he has also spent time working in the Pauingassi First Nation.
“We do not wish to further traumatize the victim by sharing her experience in such a public manner, however we believe other children may have been harmed, McMurchy said.
He added since the arrest, police have received other complaints about the man.
“Little Grand Rapids is a very close-knit community, and the community is aware of an investigation that is ongoing and as a result of that awareness, other people have come forward and contacted RCMP,” McMurchy said.
“Additional youth have been identified as potential victims, and investigators believe there may be more. Our understanding is that there are multiple other potential victims, and their information is being gathered as we speak.
“We ask anyone who has information or anyone that is a victim to contact Little Grand Rapids RCMP.”
Police added that the priest has lived in Canada for approximately six years, and previously lived in India.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call Little Grand Rapids RCMP at 204-397-2249.
“This investigation is unfolding as we speak,” McMurchy said. “And we will continue to work to find justice for those affected.”
— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.