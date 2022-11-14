THUNDER BAY, ONT. — A country-wide shortage of children’s cold and flu medications is not expected to ease up anytime soon.
Dr. Janet DeMille, medical officer of health at the Thunder Bay District Health Unit, advised the public this month that there has been a significant increase in flu influenza cases reported in the Thunder Bay District in recent weeks and recommends anyone who is eligible should receive the annual flu shot.
“The flu is here and it’s spreading quickly,” DeMille said. “Flu is a serious disease that results in hospitalizations and deaths every year in Ontario . . . putting the health-care system under tremendous strain. The vaccine will help protect individuals and families against the flu.”
Meanwhile, lineups are growing at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre emergency room of people with flu symptoms.
“It’s affecting those younger age groups,” said Karen Battigelli, manager of infectious diseases at the health unit. “They’re becoming quite sick and they’re ending up at the ER with these high fevers . . . because of the shortage of these over-the-counter medicines that we typically rely on for a manageable (fever) level.”
Battigelli says over the last two years influenza was dominated by COVID-19 while the world social distanced from each other, masked up, washed hands and sanitized regularly. Younger children have never been exposed to influenza.
“And we didn’t see a lot of it circulating in the community,” she said. “Now with public health measures lifting or lightening up and not everybody having to practice all of those layers of infection prevention and control, we’re seeing people fall ill with viruses that have been around for many years.”
Growing cases of colds, flu and COVID-19 are sending people to stores and pharmacies for the coveted prize of any children’s cold and flu medications. Adult cough syrups are also in high demand and scarce on shelves.
Earl Wicklund, Westfort Foods store manager, has found a temporary solution for the medication shortage to satisfy some of his customers.
“It’s been a challenge but we’ve been able to secure some products through our warehouse system,” he said. “We’ll just keep reordering and we’re at the mercy of the supplier.”
Wicklund says the advice he would give to consumers is “if you see it on the shelf, definitely don’t wait because obviously, there’s going to be a demand for them.”
Evergreen Pharmacy in Kakabeka Falls has an influx of people searching daily for cold and flu medicines for children.
We are probably getting 15 to 20 calls per day about children’s Advil and Tylenol products,” said Devon Myers, pharmacist and Evergreen co-owner. “Gravol is among those products as well. It’s been going on now for about two months.”
Myers said it was not as bad at the beginning, but they saw a trend where once people found out there was a shortage, there was a frenzied purchasing period.
“Parents cleared off the shelf and kind of exacerbated the issue a little bit,” he said. “Once you put it on the shelf, it goes and you can’t really save it for anybody, unfortunately.”
Myers said pharmacies like his get larger stock bottles of drugs and medicines that they draw from to fill orders, but they too are in short supply. He says he has been helping his customers with weight-based dosing of adult formulas for younger children, which is a temporary bandage on the problem. If he can manipulate the adult formulas and reserve these doses for children who need them, they can stretch what’s left on the shelf a little bit longer.
“But it’s kind of gotten to that point where it’s difficult to procure,” he said, adding that this is a national shortage and not unique to Thunder Bay or Northwestern Ontario.
Meanwhile, the United States has a strong supply of cold and flu medications and Canadians know that. They are online ordering children’s medicines from the U.S. and picking them up at Ryden’s Border Store because most U.S. retailers will not ship directly to a Canadian address due to regulations surrounding commercial sales and importation of regulated health products.
James Foulds, owner of Border Giant Inc., has found a way to make it easier for parents to access U.S. medication from the border by extending his parcel delivery service to retrieve the medicine purchases and bring them into the city at a reduced rate of 50 cents.
“People can sign up for a U.S. address, order anything from any of the U.S.-based web services and it goes to the U.S. address. From there, we import it and they pick it up,” he said.
Foulds travels twice a week across the border to pick up parcels.