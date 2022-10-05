SHEET HARBOUR – As the Eastern Shore works to get back to normal in the aftermath of Fiona, Sheet Harbour’s hospital will post its emergency room hours a month ahead of time on a “going-forward” basis.
“The doctors who work in [the] emergency department [of] Eastern Shore Memorial Hospital have established a regular [monthly] coverage schedule [that] we will share … going forward,” according to a Nova Scotia Health statement issued on Sept. 28.
Previously, Nova Scotia Health spokesperson John Gillis explained in an email, "We would separately announce each period of closure shortly before that date. [But] … since the spring … we’ve worked with the doctors to plan out more predictable schedules [and] sharing monthly with the aim that people in the community [will] have an advance knowledge of what the expected hours would be each month.”
He added: “[October] looks a little more regular than previous months, in that the full day closures are almost all on weekends and the ED is open at least part of each weekday, save the Thanksgiving holiday.”
According to this month’s schedule, ESMH’s emergency department will be closed every weekend and on October 10 and 31. It will be open the rest of the time on evenings (8pm-12am), overnight (12 am-8am), or 24 hours.
Last October, NSH Services Manager Amy Donnelly told The Journal that acute care facilities at ESMH were “closed 47 per cent of the time last year” and “struggling with recruitment, particularly physicians.”
She noted that NSH was working in various solutions to the problem, including an alternative payment plan system for rural physicians, and open pool posting for nursing staff. “We’re also sharing staff with Twin Oaks Memorial Hospital in Musquodoboit and Middle Musquodoboit [Musquodoboit Valley Memorial Hospital],” she said.
Despite the ongoing staffing challenges, Gillis reported last week that Eastern Shore hospitals fared generally well during Fiona.
“Both Eastern Shore Memorial and Musquodoboit Valley Memorial were on generator power through the weekend [Sept. 24-25] and both also experienced telecommunications issues for parts of the weekend and early week that meant they could not place or receive calls and were without internet/email for periods,” he said. “That’s all been resolved.”
Meanwhile, he noted, “St. Mary’s [Memorial] Hospital was being powered by a generator [until] power returned Tuesday evening [Sept. 27]. The emergency department had to close overnight Sunday due to staff unavailability, however staff have been able to get to work safely and the site is providing its usual services. During the storm a tree had fallen against the side [and] roof of the facility, however no damage was sustained and the tree was removed.”
No information was available on the number of emergency department visits to area hospitals following the storm.