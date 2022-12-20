Beachburg -- The office of the Whitewater Seniors Home Support and Active Living pilot project is relocating from its present location in the former Scotiabank building in Beachburg as of December 22. Effective on that date, Holly Brown, the Seniors Working Group and Seniors Liaison Coordinator, will be working out of an office in the Whitewater Township office in Cobden.
As of that date, the lease on the building is expiring and its current owner, the Michael Conroy law firm of Pembroke, is not renewing the lease.
“The landlord has given us 18 months of subsidized rent,” Whitewater Mayor Neil Nicholson said. “They have since secured a renter paying market rent.”
The Cobden office will be open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. except when Ms. Brown is off-site conducting an event in Beachburg, Cobden, Haley’s Station or Westmeath.
Additionally, the pilot project will be working out of the Beachburg Arena on Wednesdays between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Walk-ins will be available at both locations. Frozen meals will be available at the Beachburg Arena and in Cobden.
“The programs themselves aren’t moving,” Mayor Nicholson said.
In-person activities are offered in Beachburg at ConnectWell (formerly known as the Whitewater-Bromley Community Health Centre) and St. Andrew’s United Church; in Cobden at St. Paul’s Anglican Church Hall or the Whitewater municipal building; in Haley’s at the United Church, and in Westmeath in the hall at the arena.
Options are still being explored for the eventual headquarters of the project and it could be moving back to Beachburg.
“Beachburg is central to all of the township,” Mayor Nicholson explained. “But as you know there are not many accessible locations available there.”
Some options being explored in Beachburg, besides the arena, are ConnectWell or sub-letting space from the new tenant of the former bank building. Whitewater CAO Ivan Burton said the township is in the process of engaging with the new tenant around that possibility.
“We would have to determine if the renovations they will be doing would meet the seniors’ program’s needs,” he said.
He added the township is working to minimize the disruption resulting from the move while continuing to actively seek long-term annual funding to continue Whitewater Seniors with initiatives such as provincial ministry delegations and its own annual budget process. At present the project is being funded by grants.
Programs cover varied topics including crafting sessions, fitness activities such as Tai Chi, recreational activities such as euchre, and health topics such as sleep issues, dementia and osteoporosis. Soup and sandwich luncheons and full-course hot meals are also offered periodically in addition to frozen meals, which are available on an ongoing basis. Seniors Without Walls is a telephone group chat featuring a guest presenter and connecting with housebound seniors who may not have access to a computer and/or the internet.
The township’s partners in the pilot project include Carefor Health & Community Services Pembroke-Renfrew County, Renfrew & Area Seniors’ Home Support Inc, Eganville and District Seniors, Michael Conroy, Good Companions (Ottawa), the County of Renfrew, and the Ontario Ministry for Seniors and Accessibility.
For more information, you can contact Ms. Brown by email at seniors@whitewaterregion.ca; the website at whitewaterseniors.ca or Facebook.com/WWRSeniors, or by phoning1-833-582-7004 or 613-602-3915.