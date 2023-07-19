From July 12 to Aug. 16 the Taber Public Library is playing host to a Children’s Summer Fun program that is run by the Taber and District Community Adult Learning Association.
“This is a partnership program between us and the library and it’s being funded under a grant that Taber District Community Adult Learning receives,” Cindy Slenders, Executive Director for the Taber and District Community Adult Learning Association, said.
The program, Slenders said, is geared towards kids ages two to five years of age because the association is re-fashioning a program from their Family Literacy Program that they used to run called Families Learning Together, which is no longer funded or supported by donation sponsors or grants.
“Families will meet once a week and there will be a story and a craft that’s involved in that,” Slenders said. “We’ll also be talking about the importance of literacy for children in that age as we’re working through the crafts with the parents and the children.”
Slenders says that anyone who fits the criteria and wants to participate in the program is welcome to.
“We had our first course around this week and, as with anything new, it’s a little slow getting off the start, but I think it’s something that can catch on as people become aware of it,” Slenders said. “The impact of literacy in community is very well documented and anytime that we can give a head start for children and families, generally the better outcomes people have as they move through the various stages of their life.”
The program, Slenders says, is free and anyone who wants to participate can contact the Taber Public Library at 403-223-4343.
“We believe literacy is extremely important and we believe in assisting and setting up those building blocks for literacy and helping parents set them up is really important for us. It’s important for the wellness of the family,” Slenders said.