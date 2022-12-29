WINGHAM – North Huron council authorized the tender results, pending final approval from GSS Engineering, to decommission the Howson Dam at the Dec. 19 regular council meeting.
“As directed by Council, GSS Engineering was awarded the contract for the engineering work for the decommissioning of the Howson Dam,” stated a report from Chip Wilson, interim director of public works. “GSS Engineering issued Contract 21094 in September 2022 for the decommissioning of the Howson Dam. Three tenders were received and have been reviewed by the township and forwarded to GSS Engineering for review.
“Subject to GSS Engineering also being satisfied with this bid and in keeping with the previous direction provided by council, it is recommended the project be awarded to Roubos Farm Services Ltd. in the amount of $1,036,777.60.”
Coun. Mitch Wright made one more unsuccessful bid to reopen the discussion, bringing up topics previously debated by the council of the day who decided to decommission the dam.
Wright questioned Wilson about Roubos Farms Services’ experience, noting he could not find much online, and the next lowest bidder had proven skills with “relevant projects, other bridges and actually a dam rehabilitation.”
“So, I’m just curious what similar projects Roubos presented as evidence that they’re, you know, experienced doing this work and will this lead to issues during the project?” Wright said.
“I honestly can’t answer that,” Wilson replied. “You’d have to rely on GSS Engineering, because obviously they state that they have worked with them on other projects. They’re the ones that are saying (Roubos is) quite capable of undertaking this. I did also speak with a representative from BM Ross. They also reiterated the same comment that this is something that Roubos wouldn’t have any problem with undertaking.”
Wright hoped to convince council to reopen the debate, asking again for more time.
“I don’t think we should rush into this. I’d really like to pause, you know, at least for a bit, and perhaps bring forward a recommendation to reconsider this decision so that we have time to thoroughly talk about it,” said Wright.
He questioned the legality of using the funding from what he called “an OCIF fund.”
“So, I actually looked it up on the Ontario government website,” said Wright. “And there’s three things it provides guidance about the OCIF fund can be used for: capital construction of new core infrastructure, capital maintenance for renewal, rehabilitation, or replacements of core infrastructure, or debt financing charges, specifically associated with capital construction, and maintenance,” said Wright. “It doesn’t say we can use it for demolition. So I’m not sure what the implications are with for using OCIF funding against, you know, what it says you can use it for. I assume repayment may be required.”
At this point, Deputy Reeve Kevin Falconer spoke up, saying, “I’d like to remind you that the process through going over all of the reports, by all the engineering that has been done, over the last 40 years, was presented to council. They had ample time to go through every single one of the reports as it led up to the creation of the Committee of Council for the Howson Dam and Bridge Committee.”
Falconer said that, ultimately, it was up to the council of the day and that Wright was welcome to make a new motion, but this motion was to approve the contract.
Reeve Paul Heffer gave Wilson the last word before the vote.
“There are some applications that have to go through and they can take some time, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Department of Fisheries and Oceans, as well as the Maitland Valley,” said Wilson. “So, it is time sensitive in that matter. And these tenders that have been received do have a timeline on them. And if you don’t act on them, then the price that’s been quoted will be invalid after that.”
Councillors listened politely to Wright as he made another attempt to convince others to reopen the discussion before the vote was finally held.
Coun. Anita van Hittersum requested a recorded vote.
The motion to approve the tender to decommission the dam passed 4-2. Coun. Lonnie Whitfield and Wright voted against. Falconer, van Hittersum, Coun. Ric McBurney and Heffer voted for the motion.
Coun. Chris Palmer was absent from the meeting and did not vote.