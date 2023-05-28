The McIntyre arena floor filled with food, music and fun today for the 51st Timmins Multicultural festival.
Over 30 countries were represented and shared their food, traditions and culture.
Timmins Coun. Cory Robin gave the land acknowledgement as the event began, and said he was looking forward to trying all the food available.
“These events make me proud to be a councillor, because I can look over our whole community as a whole community,” he said. “There are so many cultures here taking the time to celebrate each other and experience each other.”
Agnes Okonmah, a volunteer at the African booth, which brought together many communities from African countries, said that seeing so many different people come together was a great experience.
“We’re bringing the world together,” she said. “It makes the world a small place, and it’s good to see.”
Louis Clausi, a vice-president on the board of directors for the Dante Club, said that the organization’s involvement is a great way to share the work they’re doing.
“Timmins has a long history of different cultures and faiths here,” he said. “We like to feature our food, of course, and we need to be a part of that.”
Organizer Marnie Lapierre said the turn-out was incredible.
“It is so satisfying to see everyone coming together and showing how diverse the city really is,” said Lapierre. “Everybody at the exhibits today is a volunteer so these are community minded citizens who want to share their heritage, their traditions and their culture.”
Some of that sharing involved performances from the different groups involved.
Pipe Major Tom Luke with the Timmins Police Pipes and Drums has been playing for 51 years, and said these events are a great chance to expand the view of what Timmins is.
“It’s common to have blinders on, so when you come to events like this, you actually see what makes up the City of Timmins,” he said. “A lot of people have never heard bagpipes before, or seen a pipe band before, so it’s nice to do that live for everyone to check out.”
Many people’s favourite part of the day was the food.
Nakita Brookes, who was volunteering at the Jamaican booth, said the food was a huge draw.
“In preparation, we look forward to everyone coming in and enjoying all the goodies we have on display,” she said.
The South Porcupine Food Bank was also present and collecting donations at the event.
“We’re super thankful that we were able to be here, and that the multicultural society invited us,” said Bailey Campbell, who was collecting donations at the event. “It’s a great event to connect with community members and let them know about our services.”
As the event winds down, the festival organizers look forward to next year’s event.
“”It’s just such a pleasure to work with such a lovely, giving bunch of people,” said Lapierre.