A long row of pylons and some signs extend along Aspdin Road until reaching Etwell Road in the Town of Huntsville. The District of Muskoka is working on the road, and here's what you need to know.
• Workers are installing new culverts, pulverizing the existing asphalt surface, and laying down new surface and line markings. Additionally, the district plans to ditch the road to promote water drainage and extend the paved shoulders with a width of 1.25m.
• The project started at the end of June, and according to the district, the project is on track to be completed by the end of August.
• The district of Muskoka's webpage says the project has a medium traffic impact.
• According to the district, a section of the road at the CN tracks will receive new asphalt. They will commence work on this section of the road once the rail authority receives and schedules the permits. This may cause a slight extension of the project beyond August.
• The total proposed project budget is $2,530,000, which could be reviewed along with other cost details in the official report.
