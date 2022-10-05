Selling amalgamation to the next Township of Joly town council will be a tough act as was demonstrated at the Meet the Candidates night at the Sundridge Legion onMonday evening.
Six residents are running for four councillor seats including three incumbents. Not one of the candidates is ready to advance amalgamation without first seeing how it will benefit Joly.
The amalgamation debate has been going on for years and examines if Joly, the Township of Strong and Village of Sundridge should merge into one community.
The three municipalities share several services and the costs associated with those services through mutual agreements.
Incumbent Tom Bryson said “we need to look into it (amalgamation) carefully and if done properly, it can be good.”
Recently the three town councils formed a special committee to represent all three municipalities that will look into amalgamation.
Bryson said the special committee will shed more light on what amalgamation involves and added he reserves his “opinion on the pros and cons” until the committee comes back with more information.
Councillor challenger Bruce Baker was more direct.
“I'm against it and so are taxpayers I've talked to,” Baker said.
Baker said the three municipalities already share some services and added the provincial government is not pushing any agenda calling for Joly, Strong and Sundridge to amalgamate.
Budd Brown, who is seeking a third term in office, also strongly opposed merging with Sundridge and Strong.
“I'm against it until it's proven to me that it lowers taxes and we get better services,” Brown said.
Of the three municipalities, Joly has the smallest population, prompting Brown to say “I'm worried Joly will lose its voice” in an amalgamated scenario.
“I don't see a benefit,” he added.
Bill Black is also seeking re-election and told the crowd of about 40 residents that “shared services are working well” and there was no reason to amalgamate.
“We'd be on the short end of the stick if we join the other two (municipalities),” Black said.
Challenger Chris Nicholson acknowledged that amalgamation would save some money since not all municipal employees may continue to still have jobs at some point after amalgamation.
“But we'd be taking on the debt load of Sundridge and Strong,” Nicholson added.
Nicholson suggested getting an independent third party to examine amalgamation and then take the results of that investigation to the residents.
“I'm open to it, but I'm not pushing it,” Nicholson said.
Alan Wade is also looking to become a Joly councillor.
Wade told the voters he used to live in Val Caron and was part of the provincially forced amalgamations of the 1990s when Sudbury absorbed numerous smaller communities around it to become the City of Greater Sudbury.
“We got sucked into Sudbury,” Wade recounted.
“You need to prove to me that it will work,” Wade said.
“I don't know how we benefit from amalgamation. We have shared services. The government is not pushing it.”
Roads was another topic at the Meet the Candidates night.
Almost all the roads in Joly are gravel and there was agreement that paving the roads is difficult because there isn't enough of a tax base to get this done.
There was also agreement that current methods were working like applying calcium on the road surfaces as a means to maintain them.
The candidates were also asked if taxes could be lowered but the audience was told that's not possible.
Brown said considering much of what Joly spends in its budget is provincially mandated, the municipality only has a small say on where money is directed.
Black agreed with his council colleague saying things cost money and he didn't know of any way to lower taxes.
Nicholson suggested being mindful how money is spent which was a point also made by Wade and Baker.
Bryson said because of provincial downloading, it's not possible to lower taxes but if Joly could attract more small businesses, that would increase the tax base.
The event did not include any comments from mayoral candidate Brian McCabe.
McCabe is an incumbent councillor and was acclaimed mayor when current mayor Tim Bryson opted to run for mayor of Strong Township.