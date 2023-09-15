BRACKLEY BEACH, P.E.I. — In September 2022, the towering sand dunes of P.E.I. National Park were decimated by post-tropical storm Fiona.
Shoreline woods, marram grass and other foliage were also battered, with up to 10 metres of coastal erosion along P.E.I.’s north shore.
While the park lost a significant number of trees, the most visible damage was the levelling of the sand dunes throughout the park.
Although Parks Canada is satisfied with the park’s recovery after almost one year, officials believe the ecosystem still has a long way to go in the future.
Louis Charron, impact assessment practitioner for P.E.I. National Park, has worked to bring the ecosystem back in the wake of Fiona.
“The dunes were quite heavily sheared off,” Charron said, describing the damage to the shoreline.
“Days after, we put together an emergency team and were able to assess the damage and slowly start building back,” he told SaltWire during a recent interview at Brackley Beach visitor information centre.
Charron outlined how Parks Canada rebuilt the dunes along the coastline with heavy-duty machinery and then continued to work on clearing trails and fallen forestry.
The dunes may now stand smaller than they did before Fiona, but they are standing strong and are well on their way to recovery.
“We’ve already started seeing some sand accreting at the base of the dune. We’re seeing marram grass growing through that sand, and the marram grass is known to have a very strong root system, which is gonna be great to stabilize that sand and to help (the dunes) build back.”
As an integral part of a coastal ecosystem, the dunes in P.E.I. National Park are constantly under the effects of the Gulf of St. Lawrence, and while Fiona had a significant and negative impact on the park, this was a recoverable event for one of P.E.I.’s most well-known shorelines.
“The difference is quite remarkable,” Krista Taylor, a Parks Canada communications officer, told SaltWire when talking about the recovery of the shoreline since Fiona.
As part of the park’s ongoing recovery process, Parks Canada has initiated a dune closure, blocking off the bases of the dunes to allow them to remain undisturbed as marram grass regrows and stabilizes the sand.
“Visitors have been very respectful of staying away from the dunes, and we have had very little problems enforcing the dune closure,” she said.
Along the beach walkways, visitors can find blue Coastie photography pedestals with plaques encouraging visitors to take pictures and participate in dune monitoring.
The Coastie Initiative is one way for visitors of National Parks across the Maritime provinces to get involved with conservation efforts.
“People like being involved in the park, and it helps us to monitor the dunes day to day,” said Taylor, adding that using Coastie is a chance for visitors to Brackley Beach and Dalvay-by-the-Sea to be part of the post-Fiona recovery efforts through helping to monitor the condition of the dunes and coastline.
Almost a year later, there are still some parts of the park that have yet to reopen after Fiona, including the Robinsons Island Road.
“The road is currently still closed because the infrastructure isn’t repaired enough,” said Taylor.
Repairs are still ongoing in sections of the park, both environmental and infrastructural.
Caitlin Coombes is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter, a position funded by the federal government. She can be reached by email at caitlin.coombes@saltwire.com.