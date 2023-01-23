As the provincial government begins developing the upcoming year’s budget, they are putting out a call for Manitobans to participate in the conversation and have their say.
“Budget 2023 will focus on what Manitobans want most, including affordability measures, quality health care, education, economic growth, and infrastructure investments,” says Finance Minister Cameron Friesen. “We invite all Manitobans to help prioritize investments in the upcoming budget.”
According to a press release, Manitobans will have three opportunities to help shape upcoming provincial priorities. A public in-person session will take place at the Winnipeg Convention Centre on Monday, January 30 at 6:00 p.m.
The following day, the Days Inn in Steinbach will host another in-person opportunity for people to have their voices heard, also at 6:00 p.m.
If neither of these options are suitable, a telephone town hall will take place on Sunday, February 8:00 at 5 p.m. This third event will be specifically feared for rural residents.
Those wishing to attend either of the in-person events are asked to register in advance in order to reserve their spot (see details below). Residents are also asked to sign up on the same website if they wish to receive a call when the telephone town hall gets underway.
Finally, an online survey is currently live on the government’s website which provides one more opportunity for residents to participate.
“As the upcoming budget is prepared, our government remains committed to making life more affordable to Manitobans, while focusing on the creation of local jobs and providing healthcare accessible to all,” says Friesen. “We’re listening to Manitoban families and want to hear from them.”