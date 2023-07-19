The final weekend of the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League’s regular season came and went this past weekend and the Southern Alberta Chaos saw two games left on the schedule.
Saturday saw the team’s final home game of the regular season as the Chaos welcomed in the Calgary Wranglers. In the first period, both teams were able to find plenty of goals though the Chaos would take a 5-3 advantage into the second period. The second period saw another great offensive performance from the Chaos as they added another three goals and they took an 8-4 lead into the final period. The Chaos finished off by also winning the third period as the team took home an 11-6 win. Austin Sheen led the way offensively with four goals and four assists, Wyatt Vars had two goals and three assists, Xander Boyd had a pair of goals and assists, Connor Materi had a goal and three assists, Emmitt Decillia had two assists, Hael Maxwell-Lyster scored a single goal, and Brock Higa, Carter Boyd, and Daine Mattson each had one assist.
In the final game of the regular season on July 16x, the Chaos hit the road to take on the High River Heat. The Chaos continued to score goals fast and furious as they opened the first period with seven goals as they took a 7-1 lead into the second period. The second saw more goals for both sides but the Chaos continued to pour it on as the team took a 12-4 lead into the third period. The final frame was all Chaos as they finished things off with another seven goals and a 19-7 victory. Sheen dominated from start to finish with seven goals and eight assists, Materi had five goals and three assists, Higa had a pair of goals and four assists, Hunter Skrove chipped in with a hat trick and three assists, Vars scored one goal and had four assists, Decillia had another goal and four assists, Boyd had four assists, and Boyd found the scoresheet with a single assist.
Looking at player stats for the regular season, Sheen finished second in the league with 43 goals and 60 assists, good for 103 points in 16 games and 6.3 points per game. Materi also finished in the top five with 35 goals and 24 assists, good for 59 points in 12 games and six points per game.