Indigenous youth from Timmins and other far North communities kicked off day one of the Omushkegowuk Youth Treaty Conference.
The connection between Treaty 9’s past, how it has been and the culture of the people it affects is the focus of the first day, and Thunder Creek singers opened the event with a performance
After some travel delays the night before, nearly 100 people packed the Ramada Inn’s conference room for the opening ceremony, and welcome messages from Mushkegowuk Grand Chief Allison Linklater, who called in via Zoom, Deputy Chief Rebecca Friday, and other elders from the communities taking part.
Linklater encouraged the participants not only to learn as much as they could about the treaty, but to build relationships during the conference.
“Get to know each other, talk to the elders,” she said. “There’s a lot of information to be shared, but I want you to feel empowered.”
Treaty 9 was first signed in 1905 and 1906 between Northern Ontario First Nations, the Canadian government and the provincial government. In 1929 and 1930, adhesions were made to the treaty.
The James Bay Treaty, which Treaty 9 is also referred to as, covers 90,000 square miles in Northern Ontario. It includes Timmins, which is situated on the traditional lands of Mattagami First Nation. For Indigenous people, it promised $4 each annually. The annual payment remains the same today.
Friday noted how important education on Treaty 9 is for youth.
“There’s a lot of history that comes with treaty,” she said. “There’s a lot of knowledge that we really need to understand. It’s very important, very critical, especially now.”
The need for young people to know and exercise their rights under the treaty was key in several speeches and teachings throughout the morning, as was the failures to uphold the Treaty that members of the First Nations see from the federal and provincial government.
The organizer of the conference, Christina Kioke, was the first speaker of the day, explaining the strength gained by the Omuskego Six Seasons Youth Programs she leads.
The goal of the program is to improve the health and wellness of youth living off reserve, who may not have access to the same cultural opportunities as their peers who live on reserves.
“It’s very important to have that connection,” said said. “Everyone can learn from each other.”
The teachings of Bobby Sutherland and Caleb Turner were not recorded or livestreamed by request.
Sutherland explained that the teachings lose their spirit and connection between people, when recorded, and shared online, and encouraged the youth present to travel and learn face-to-face from “those who know what they’re talking about.”
The afternoon sessions got a little more technical, with stories of legal battles from the former grand chief of Mushkegowuk Council, Lawrence Martin, and how he has had to work within the colonial system throughout his career.
He also recounted the discovery of the MacMartin diaries, which document the original signing of Treaty 9, and the oral promises made at the time, and how that affected the dispute over the Chapleau wildlife reserve.
“What those diaries said was exactly what our elders had told us,” he said. “So back to court we go again, but we’ve got proof.”
The presentations for the day ended with MPP Sol Mamakwa speaking with the attendees via Zoom.
He spoke about the importance and strength that comes with working together, and how First Nations communities hold power in their connection to their language and lands, but that he has to remind his fellow MPPs about the Treaty.
“They don’t talk about treaties, they don’t talk about self-determination," said Momakwa.
The conference continues tomorrow and Thursday and is being livestreamed on the Omushkego Nation Rebuilding Initiative Facebook page for those who can not attend in person.