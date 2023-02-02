COBALT - Cobalt council has asked for more detailed information, including drawings, for a proposed housing development on the former Cobalt Public School property.
At Cobalt council's committee-of-the-whole meeting January 10, property owner Mike DeSilva, along with two associates, presented the proposal to council.
DeSilva also asked council for assistance in removing the building materials that remain on the site. The building had been vacated, then burned, and DeSilva recently had it brought down to prevent people from entering the structure, which was deemed unsafe.
Before proceeding further with the housing development proposal, DeSilva told council he first wanted "to get your blessing."
Lots with 33-foot frontage are being proposed, with houses ranging from 800 square feet in size to 1,100 square feet, he outlined.
"That makes it affordable," he said.
He envisions the homes would be of interest to first-time buyers in particular, he told council.
Councillor Angela Hunter, who is a realtor, requested more details in the proposed outline.
She also noted the importance of consulting with the town public works and town manager regarding existing waterlines on the property.
"There are very essential waterlines that go through there," she said, noting that development must be done in a way that public works will be able to have access to the waterlines if needed.
She also advised that the town has some sewer upgrading plans in the area, and that has to be considered in the development.
Mayor Mita Gibson asked DeSilva to bring more information to council.
"I think every councillor here would agree that there's an issue. We need more housing," said the mayor.
She told DeSilva that she is "looking forward to seeing the next step. That's very important."