Blake Ellis/Local Journalism Initiative Photos
The boomtown at the Petrolia Discovery Centre was a light with many jack o’ lanterns. People could view the displays on the evenings of Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It was all part of Fiery Faces - a Halloween fundraiser held in Petrolia. Kyra Bigras was dressed for Halloween while doing crafts while other carved some pumpkins, including Kylie Humphrey. The event was a fundraiser for the Petrolia Kiwanis Club. Joe Cebulski, Petrolia’s YMCA manager took a turn in the Gunk N Dunk as part of the Fiery Faces event at the YMCA. People bid on the chance to dunk each of the 12 brave participants who ventured into the tank. Petrolia Kiwanis was raising money to pay for free swim and gym time for the youth during school professional development days.