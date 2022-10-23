Halton Regional Police Service has launched Operation Impact 2022, an annual national public awareness campaign aimed at making Canada's roads the ‘safest in the world.’
Police officers from across the region were focused on behaviors that put drivers, passengers, and other road users at risk: impaired driving due to alcohol, drugs or fatigue, as well as aggressive driving, distracted driving, and driving without a seat belt.
The police said that most collisions were not ‘accidents’; rather, they were generally the direct result of a conscious decision an individual driver has made.
“This year, our message to residents in our community is to ‘Put your best foot forward’. Drivers are expected to do this by ‘putting the brakes on’ bad driving behaviors”, said a statement. .
“Traffic remains a key public safety and wellbeing concern among Halton residents, year in and year out,” said Sergeant Will Clayton of Traffic Services.
“This Thanksgiving weekend, our Service is pleased to join agencies from coast-to-coast as we seek to make our roads safer for all those who use them.”
Each year, motor vehicle collisions kill about 2,000 Canadians, seriously injure another 10,000 people, and injure about 165,000 citizens in this country.
By promoting safe driving behaviors, the police said it hoped to help prevent collisions, save lives, and reduce injuries on Canadian roads.