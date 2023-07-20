Major road changes are coming to St. Thomas as the city prepares for the mega growth and spinoff jobs expected to arrive with Volkswagen's new electrical vehicle (EV) battery plant.
Among the changes proposed for the city is the expansion of Highway 3 from two to four lanes, beginning at Centennial Avenue in St. Thomas and west through neighbouring Southwold Township at Ron McNeil Line. From there, a four-lane bypass would be constructed to connect to Highway 4, allowing direct access north to Highway 401.
"The expansion of Highway 3 is a significant move to grow our industrial area, not just for the battery plant but for all of our industries," said Sean Dyke, chief executive of the St. Thomas economic development office.
"A good portion of our logistics goes westbound and this will make it so you can get from anywhere in the St. Thomas industrial area to the 401 west in less than 15 minutes, without having to stop anywhere," he said.
Highway 3 sees about 375 vehicles each hour during the morning peak and 424 vehicles an hour in the evening, according to the local economic development office. When operations are in full swing at the VW plant, traffic is forecast to reach between 1,500 and 1,600 vehicles an hour.
Ontario's Ministry of Transportation is conducting an environmental assessment for the proposed expansion. The ministry said details about the construction and the project timeline would be released as the study continues.
The city, meanwhile, is looking to expand Highbury Avenue to six lanes from Ron McNeil Line to South Edgeware Road. Three roundabouts would be built along that stretch of Highbury Avenue, at Ron McNeil, South Edgeware and Highway 3.
Another proposed change is the addition of an arterial road through the site of Volkswagen’s $7-billion EV plant, which will be built on 160 hectares (400 acres) in a 600 ha industrial park. The road would extend east from Highway 3 at Centennial Avenue to Yarmouth Centre Road.
VW’s plant, run by its PowerCo division, is expected to employ 3,000 workers and create 30,000 spinoff jobs. The anticipated road changes will improve traffic flow and support transit coming in and out of the region, Dyke said.
"I don't know what's going to happen in the future, as far as traffic goes, but definitely from a logistical standpoint of shipping goods, this will make things so much easier for the companies that are out here and those that might come," he said.
The road upgrades are also an advantage for residents and employees, especially those coming from London or across Southwester Ontario, Dyke said.
"(They can take) an expedited route to get into the city and back home again at the end of the shift."
During a delegation to the municipality of Central Elgin this week, St. Thomas Mayor Joe Preston hinted at the possibility of more transportation-related changes from the ministry, which is responsible for provincial highways.
“There's still a lot of discussion as to what the (transportation ministry) will carry on doing outside (the city),” he told Central Elgin politicians Monday night.
He also cautioned about the timeline, saying the projects are still years away. “We don't expect first product to come out of the PowerCo plant until late 2026, so we still have that ability to do a number of things at once and still complete in reasonably good order.”