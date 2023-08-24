Residents across Cypress County are being urged to conserve water use as the county implemented the first stage of its Drought Management Plan on Monday. This is in response to reduced water flow on the South Saskatchewan River.
“We all know it’s been a difficult season, and now we need to work together to ensure these water shortages don’t get worse,” says director of public works Ken Jacobs. The guidelines include less frequent watering of lawns, shutdown of water features, running dishwashers and laundry machines with only full loads and the taking of shorter showers.
Public spaces and parks will be watered less frequently and emergency services will no longer be using water for training purposes. In addition, sewer flushing operations will cease.
These measures will only remain in effect until river flow rates return to normal. The county may have to enact Stage 2 of the Drought Management Plan should flow rates remain poor. The second stage would include mandatory restrictions on water use for businesses and residents.
The drought has affected the growing season and cattle prices for many farmers this summer and may continue to impact southeast Alberta in the fall.
Further information on the Cypress County Drought Management Plan can found at cypress.ab.ca.
“I know Cypress County businesses and residents can do our part,” says Jacobs.