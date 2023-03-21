As Woodstock council develops its new municipal plan and zoning bylaws to encompass the expanded community, it's seeking vital input from residents in every ward.
To gather those views, the town created an online survey and interactive map and will hold in-person open houses, with the first planned for March 29, from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
During a January council meeting, Mayor Trina Jones and planning consultant Jennifer Brown emphasized the importance of public feedback to the process.
"We need feedback from residents," said Jones. "We need to make sure the public knows what's happening."
Brown, a land use and community planning expert with Dillon Consultants, explained rezoning the municipality's new, more rural areas requires information from residents and property owners.
"We can't do this work if people don't provide information," she said.
On March 16, the town released a media statement asking the public, especially those in the newly incorporated areas, to take advantage of the online survey, map and open house.
Effective Jan. 1. the former Town of Woodstock, the local service districts of Richmond, Upper and Lower Northampton, Northampton, and portions of the local service districts of Wakefield (known as Wakefield Inside), and Woodstock amalgamated to become the new municipality of Woodstock.
"This means that these areas are now represented by a new council, who will be responsible for making decisions and providing services to residents across the entire new boundary, including decisions about land use planning and development," the town explained in its statement.
The new municipal plan, which provides a long-term vision for land use and policies and tools to guide that vision, will now apply to areas of the expanded municipality.
A zoning bylaw aids in implementing the municipal plan by providing requirements for land use and processes that Woodstock must follow to determine if proposed land uses adhere to the vision of the Municipal Plan.
The town statement explained the Municipal Plan and zoning bylaws affect land use, where specific types of developments are allowed, protection of natural resources and where services are required.
"They can be used to address issues like food insecurity and the need for affordable housing, and they may impact what you are permitted to do with your property," the town explained in its statement. "Woodstock's municipal plan and zoning bylaw will impact the future of the municipality as well as your day-to-day life, which is why we want to hear from you."
Residents can find more information online at Town of Woodstock - Home https://town.woodstock.nb.ca/
They can also check out Woodstock planning projects and view the interactive map at https://engage.mysocialpinpoint.ca/users/sign_in
Town officials encourage residents to attend the open houses on March 29, from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the AYR Motor Centre — Studio 2.
Use the rear entrance near the dog park.
The public can drop in anytime during those hours to learn more and share thoughts and ideas.