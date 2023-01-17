Shuniah, Ont. — Longtime Municipality of Shuniah Coun. Ron Giardetti is getting a taste of ROMA once again.
After 16 years as councillor in Shuniah, Giardetti is attending his second Rural Ontario Municipal Association conference with Shuniah Mayor Wendy Landry and Coun. Don Smith in tow.
Giardetti, who sat in on his first Association of Municipalities of Ontario annual general meeting in Ottawa in August, will make the trek to Toronto this weekend for the ROMA conference featuring over 1,000 of his municipal colleagues, ministers and keynote speakers.
“We’re meeting with (Environment, Conservation and Parks Minister David Piccini) to discuss some issues we have,” said Giardetti. “Listen to some of the speakers and what’s available through the government grants quite possibly and all that kind of stuff. We get to meet with the house representatives.”
Conservative Thunder Bay-Atikokan MP Kevin Holland, the parliamentary aide for the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, will be in attendance along with that portfolio’s minister Steven Clark.
The three-day conference starting Sunday features a trade show, ministers’ forum as well as authors Jesse Wente and Thomas Homer-Dixon as the keynote speakers.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Deputy Premier/Minister of Health Sylvia Jones have also been invited to the annual general meeting as has Rural Economic Development Minister Gudie Hutchings and Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Minister Lisa Thompson.
“It’s a general thing to go and just pick up whatever information that they’re talking about and willing to offer with you and then you can jump on top of what they have to say and tell them what the issues are,” said Giardetti. “There’s always issues with grants. (The provincial government) keeps telling us there’s a lot of grants available, but the grants are available if you’ve got the seed money to put up, which is my argument about it.
“It’s one thing to get a grant, but if you don’t have the money yourself to put up front, what good is the grant to you.”
The conference/annual general meeting will be held at the Sheraton Centre Hotel in Toronto and features the motto “breaking new ground.”