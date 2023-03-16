The Lambton Attack’s Mya Beaudion was on the attack against Lucan in the U15 playoffs in Watford March 11. The U15s beat Lucan 3-1 in Watford and again 3-1 in Lucan March 12.
On the Attack
- Blake Ellis, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Independent
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Creditor coming for ‘spectacular’ Osoyoos estate
- Transportation Strategy could see big changes to Highway 97
- Breastfeeding advocate says myths are formulated
- Friendship centre hit with explosive lawsuit by former boss
- Giant ant fossil found near Princeton
- Burton Cummings headlining Rock the Lake
- UPDATE: Bike route back on?
- Summerland halts water meter upgrades pending more public consultation
- City cuts $100K deals with cycling, hockey events
- Dangerous driver back at the wheel
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Legault, party leaders visit Quebec town reeling after pedestrians killed by truck
- Supreme Court agrees to hear appeal from media over Quebec secret trial
- 'Tragic loss': Two Edmonton police officers killed while responding to call
- Breakaway
- Alimentation Couche-Tard to buy 2,000 service stations from French oil firm for €3.1B
- New curriculum for Grade 9 English to be in place by September