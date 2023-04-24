Anyone wanting to present to Southwest Middlesex council or watch their local representatives in action will have to arrive earlier in-person or online.
Council voted on Apr. 12 to move the first meeting of every month to 1:30pm, and the second meeting to 6pm for the rest of its term to the fall of 2026. Before the change, meetings were generally held at 7pm on the first and third Wednesday of the month.
Councillors Amy Choi and Mark McGill voted against the new times.
Coun. Choi said before the vote she was comfortable with the 1:30 and 6pm times. She did ask if it was a good idea to wait for the full employee retention report forthcoming.
CAO Mike Henry said this particular part recommending earlier council meetings will come back the same way. His report read this would “maximize staff time and efficiency.” The report also reads that the earlier times, “also lends to resident and stakeholder participation in person and electronically.”
“I have talked to staff at length about this matter. This one’s sort of a separate matter from the rest of the employee retention matters that will come forth. There’s the length of the work week; there’s benefit portion; there is flex time. All the things that relate to the work day and the benefit of working in Southwest. This one’s kind of separate because it relates more to the procedural bylaw,” said Henry at the meeting.
Another procedural change he said would be in the next report could be employee involvement in municipal hiring practices.
Coun. McGill was concerned about how this would affect the next election in October 2026. The CAO said the meeting times would be looked at again by the next council.
“People would want to know before putting their names in to run,” said McGill .
He added that he knew somebody who did not run because of the afternoon meetings council used to have.
“It’s only two meetings a month. I think evening would be better,” said McGill.
Mayor Allan Mayhew said he understood the concern this may affect potential future candidates.
“But we’re looking at many things. We’re looking at cost savings; we’re looking at employee retention; we’re looking at the availability of technology that can be used. Your words are not incorrect, but it is not the character of the whole subject,” said Mayhew.
The mayor also pointed out County of Middlesex meetings are in the afternoon.
“And they seem to fit the mold quite well for the volume of business that they do. And furthermore, that we are blessed with the ability of having the technology to have people join these meetings as (clerk and manager of legislative services) Alan (Bushell) is tonight from any location,” said Mayhew.
Moving one of the meetings to during the business day will save $13,595 per year.