One would think money grows on the trees of Tiny Township.
During a recent committee of the whole meeting, Coun. Steffen Walma addressed the results of an integrity commissioner's code of conduct report which found him cleared of absenteeism during last term of council.
A complaint against (then Deputy Mayor) Walma sent weeks after the October municipal election cited absences throughout 2022 for his municipal duties due to his responsibilities to his young family and role as a full-time professional firefighter.
Principles Integrity cleared Walma of the allegations, noting his popular re-election votes at 2,700 – the highest of those running – and acknowledgement of lighter duties in choosing a councillor role instead of deputy mayor, while pointing out the timing of the complaint.
"The contents of the complaint are honestly not relevant to what I'm going to discuss today," said Walma in the committee of the whole meeting. "I was happy to share the content of the disposition with council and the community. What I wanted to talk about was the cost of, I'm going to call them, frivolous and vexatious complaints.
"The integrity commissioner serves an absolutely integral component to the democratic process; it gives the community the ability to hold council accountable to those higher standards that are set out through our positions."
Walma named various means of accountability, such as the Code of Conduct, Municipal Act, and Municipal Conflict of Interest Act.
"When I inquired with staff, and (finance director) Haley Leblond did provide me with the exact numbers..., but an integrity commission complaint is billed at $230 an hour.
"If you were to look back in 2022, we do have a line item in our budget to pay for integrity commissioner complaints because they are bound to happen – last year we spent $7,245 on investigations."
He added that not all integrity complaints warranted an investigation, and sometimes only required a cursory look into the need for an investigation.
"That's $7,200 we could have spent on park improvement at Lakeside Park, for instance. I just want the community to be aware that when they are doing things like this, that there is a real cost.
"And make sure that you're doing it for the right reasons," added Walma.
"At the end of the day, it's a service that's available to everybody; someone from another community can file a complaint against you from this community. Again, that can be warranted, but it's not free."
Passions are high for residents of Tiny Township who have recently been divided on matters of short-term rentals pitting community members against one another through misinformation, while also facing a municipal tax rate increase of nearly 11% in the 2023 budget. - -
The Principles Integrity report regarding the code of conduct complaint against Coun. Walma, and its outcome, is available within the agenda page located on the Tiny Township website.
Archives of council meetings are available to view on Tiny Township’s YouTube channel.