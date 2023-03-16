By Chadd Cawson Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
School’s almost out for the spring so why not have your little ones enjoy a spring camp facilitated by Serenity Farm in Windermere. This unique day camp, aimed for children ages five to 12 will run from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 20 through to the 23, with a cost of $225 plus GST per happy camper.
Campers will have the opportunity to do artsa and activities, as well as learning tips on how to care for gardens and farm animals. Parents interested in enrolling their kids: do so soon, as farm co-owner Angela Miller shares spots are filling up fast.
“We are excited to be offering a spring break camp. Last year’s camp was a big hit. We look forward to offering this fun program for kids visiting the farm,” said Miller. “Visitors on the farm get the opportunity to engage with our farm cats, chickens, ducks, goats, rabbits, ponies, and horses. We have a new batch of chicks that are just hatching today in time for the camp.”
Serenity Farm is a family-run business located in the beautiful Columbia Valley on the unceded territories of the Secwépemc, and Ktunaxa Peoples, and the land chosen as home by the Métis Peoples of B.C. Angela Miller and her husband, Josh Miller, purchased Saunders Family Farm in May 2021. Under new ownership of the Millers, Serenity Farm was born. Today they offer several services such as visits to the farm, including programs and activities for people all ages, family fun days and more.
“We started running programs for kids in July 2021,” said Miller. “We wanted to offer a safe place for people to visit where they could learn gardening tips, visit farm animals, play games and network with others. This will be our third season and we have expanded our programs to farm camps, riding clubs, homeschool group, birthday parties, senior days, school field trips, and more.”
Serenity Farm has a large garden they use for their programs. Visitors can pick from the garden and purchase produce to take home. During the summer months Serenity Farm offers a teen camp: teens get a chance to camp out in tents. Cost for all camps and other programs go towards the overall care of the farm, feeding and caring for farm animals as well as proper tending to the garden which benefit all who visit. All kids visiting the farm this year will go home with a cherry tomato plant to care for at home, enabling them to see how this tasty fruit grows.
Miller said, “We offer these programs to give people a chance to enjoy the outdoors and experience a different way of life. To see where food comes from, the mental health benefits animals can offer us, and to build relationships with others.”