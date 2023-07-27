In collaboration with the Perth County Federation of Agriculture, the Ontario Federation of Agriculture, and PC Connect, Perth County Tourism hosted a ‘Mystery Farm Hop’ on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
The event saw 150 participants who embarked on a 4.5-hour rural adventure across Perth County, exploring four different mystery farms. Participants navigated from farm to farm using the PC Connect bus, a new means of transportation in and around Perth County.
“This event was intended to showcase Perth County’s incredible agritourism assets and community transit system PC Connect in a fun, non-traditional way,” noted Meredith Forget, Perth County Manager of Economic Development, Tourism, and Transportation. “The success of the day is a testament to how special rural Perth County is – the welcoming farms, friendly volunteers, and eager attendees made for a memorable day full of new experiences and meaningful connections,” she added.
The adventure started at McCully's Hill Farm, where attendees kicked off their day with a wagon ride through the property. Afterward, they had the opportunity to interact with a number of different farm animals.
The second farm stop was at Stonetown Artisan Cheese, where attendees learned all about the craft of cheese production. They sampled artisanal cheeses while browsing the delicious offerings in the farm store. The third mystery farm stop was Kampkreek Dairies. Upon arrival, attendees took a tractor ride through the farm, learning about their operations and milking facilities, with a special focus on water buffalo. Back at the Kampkreek farm store, attendees were greeted with cheese samples and had the opportunity to taste fresh water buffalo milk. “The samples of local cheese and milk were delicious,” notes Jessie Jacob, Farm Hop tour participant and mom of two.
The final stop was at Black Creek Flower Farm, where attendees took a guided tour by the owner of Black Creek Flower Farm, Laura Baker, learning about growing seasonal flowers and gardening through the flower fields.
To conclude their experience, attendees participated in a floral workshop, where they used fresh flowers to create unique imprints on personalized bookmarks or greeting cards. Barker noted they are currently ramping up their business for family activities, and the Farm Hop was the perfect way to advertise and expand their flower business. “We have a ‘You Pick’ option, which is kid-friendly and is a great option for moms with kids or a group of friends. Anyone can come to pick flowers for their mom or their grandma, and it's very inexpensive; about $10 or $15 a bunch, so it’s a great little outing for the family during the weekend.”
Jacobs noted, “I would highly recommend this tour to anyone wanting to explore their own backyard or for anyone visiting family in the area, it allows you to experience so many new things in Perth County.”
Keep an eye out on the Perth County Tourism Website for more information regarding upcoming tours www.perthcounty.ca.