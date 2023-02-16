THUNDER BAY, ONT. — The Prosperity Northwest Business Building Business exhibition and presentations got underway on Wednesday, where more than 50 businesses were showcased in the large-scale networking opportunity in Thunder Bay.
The one-day event at the Valhalla Inn was hosted by the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce, the Anishnawbe Business Professional Association, and co-ordinated by Nancy Milani Consulting.
Milani, who works both out of Toronto and Thunder Bay, is no stranger to the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce, having worked with them for more than 16 years. She now owns her own consulting company serving many local clients, with the chamber being one.
Milani says the turnout for Prosperity Northwest was a success with more than 500 people attending.
During the day, attendees had the opportunity to participate in seven presentation sessions. Keynote presenters addressed topics that included; Power for Prosperity, the Ontario Chamber of Commerce’s 2023 Ontario Economic Report, What’s Happening with Mining in Northwestern Ontario?, The Procurement Puzzles, Partnership Successes, Exploring Innovative Wood Construction Solutions for the North and a Science North workshop for business communications.
“We are ecstatic,” Milani said. “It’s great to be back and there’s just so much going on in our region with the mining and energy sectors — there are so many opportunities.”
She pointed out that the event provided an opportunity for local and regional businesses to showcase what has happened, what is coming in the next few years and how they can get involved.
“We’re talking a lot about partnerships. We’re talking about collaboration and we’re talking about opportunities,” she said.
“We really had the opportunity to go out into the region and market this event and we’re seeing a lot more regional people — not just Thunder Bay people here. There is a lot of networking going on, people getting together, chatting and looking at how they can collaborate and partner together. So it has been a huge success.”
Milani added that all of the presentation sessions have been “packed” with participants taking in “really good topics, good information and great networking opportunities. ”