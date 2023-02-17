MATTAWA, Ont. — A Mattawa homeowner came close to having an unwanted guest last night, as a semi-truck almost slid into his house. The OPP noted the near miss happened just after 10 p.m. during a snowstorm on February 16. The incident occurred on the edge of a dangerous curve near Myrt’s Family Restaurant along Highway 17.
That particular corner is known to residents as one to watch, as this isn’t the first time an incident like this has happened. One resident, who preferred to remain anonymous, told BayToday that this is the third time they have heard of trucks sliding off road onto people’s property.
Residents convened on Mattawa’s Venting Page on Facebook, a public group designed to share town happenings, and a truck nearly hitting a house is definitely a happening worth talking about.
By all accounts, there were no injuries. The house was not hit, and one commentator noted the truck was still there early this morning — “it looked like it parked there” in the front yard.
All agree something should be done to better protect the people on the curve. “Every year something happens there,” one group member noted.
The OPP responded to the scene and noted in a recent release that they “spoke to the involved driver” and confirmed that the vehicle “did not collide with the residence and no injuries were reported.”
The OPP “encourages drivers to drive according to conditions,” and reminds the “motoring public to practice safe winter driving habits.”
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.