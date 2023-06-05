Penetanguishene and Midland residents who qualify for the Meals on Wheels program through the Canadian Red Cross are being offered free home fire safety inspections by local fire departments.
Meals on Wheels is a food delivery service program of healthy, nutritious, delicious, and affordable meals for community members unable to prepare their own food, allowing further independence to participants.
A recent partnership between the Red Cross and the joint municipal fire departments for Penetanguishene and Midland intends to extend fire safety to residents in those municipalities using the food delivery program.
“We believe this is a great opportunity for both departments to share valuable life-saving information,” said firefighter/fire prevention inspector Matthew Bonnin of Penetanguishene Fire and Emergency Services.
Clients registered for Meals on Wheels will be asked by the Red Cross if they are interested in being part of the fire prevention program, and if the fire department has permission to attend their home during a food delivery to complete the inspection.
“The benefits of this program,” Bonnin explained, “are that residents who agree to participate can receive a complimentary life safety device (either a smoke or carbon monoxide alarm); they will also receive a home fire safety inspection to identify any potential hazards in the home.”
Bonnin said the collaboration has no set end date currently, and will run as long as new residents join the program.
Additionally, Bonnin expressed that everyone can benefit from what the fire departments are offering, as the joint fire departments do not charge for a requested single-family home fire safety inspection.
“Both departments encourage any resident who would like a home fire safety inspection to contact their local fire department,” said Bonnin, saying interested parties should ask to speak with the fire prevention officer.
However, Bonnin noted that neither the Penetanguishene nor Midland fire departments can complete visual inspections of wood-burning appliances (WETT inspections) or inspections of fuel-fired appliances.
And while the fire departments don’t sell smoke or carbon monoxide alarms, Bonnin stated that information can be provided on which devices are recommended and where their placement in the home is required.
For further information on the joint Penetanguishene and Midland fire department safety inspection program, contact the municipal fire departments or visit their municipal websites.
For more information on the Canadian Red Cross Meals on Wheels program, visit the website of the Simcoe Muskoka branch.