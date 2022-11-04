WINGHAM – This year’s Festival of Lanterns in Wingham was a spook-tacular success.
Taking place in downtown Wingham on Oct. 28, there were many events for attendees to enjoy and take part in. The downtown core was decorated in the Halloween spirit, with local merchants distributing candy to costumed kids (and adults), staying open late for business. Josephine Street was lined with a plethora of jack-o-lanterns to guide participants to different activities taking place throughout the area.
The Wickedly Merry Witches of Wingham performed a scary dance for the large crowd, dancing and cackling to spooky tunes. Then, there was a kids costume contest where dinosaurs, princesses and wizards all competed for the top spot. Not only did the kids have all the fun, as this year there was a dog costume contest. A scavenger hunt took place in the downtown core, with local businesses participating as clues. Ghostly stories and creepy tales were told by Bill Farnell to brave children at the Alice Munro Literary Park during the event as well. Many attended this year’s Festival of Lanterns and enjoyed a fun night in the Wingham community.
For more information about the event, visit https://festivaloflanterns.ca/