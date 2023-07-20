Education takes all forms and for the children from Brittanee’s Cozy Dayhome and Little Minnows Daycare in Wakaw visits to the local fire hall and Wakaw & District EMS showed them what some of the tools the firefighters and paramedics use look like and just what they are for. Let’s face it no one wants to be in a situation where they need either of those services, but adults can rationalize that while they may not know exactly what a certain piece of equipment is used for, it may be necessary to help them. Children on the other hand don’t have the same reasoning power and the familiarity with the people they will meet in an emergency situation and the tools or pieces of equipment they may use, does help to lessen children’s fears in such an event.
A field trip, even if it is to a destination just a few blocks away, is always a fun outing where children get to see and do something out of the ordinary. Children are innately curious and getting to see all the gadgets and pieces of equipment tucked away in emergency vehicles is a highlight in most young people’s day. Of course, meeting Willis, the Wakaw-Hoodoo Fire Hall’s mascot, was an especially exciting opportunity for the youngsters from Little Minnows.
Having a medical emergency or being a witness to a loved one having one can be a very scary situation for a child. With police officers, firefighters, and paramedics coming to the scene, it can be overwhelming for a child who is not capable of comprehending all of what is happening. There are many children’s books about firefighters and police, but few if any really emphasize EMS members. American paramedic team Chris and Nicole Blongiewicz, hoped to address that with a children’s book they wrote called, Frederick the Paramedic. “One of the things we noticed as being paramedics,” said Chris Blongiewicz in an interview in 2015 when the book first launched, “is that kids are usually more afraid of us than they are of what’s actually going on with them.” For their own safety, children are taught to be wary of strangers, especially strangers who want to touch them, the exact thing that paramedics need to do. In the book, the kids partner with Frederick the Paramedic to assess and treat a skateboarder at the Skateboard Park who wasn’t wearing protective gear and is injured, and transport him to the hospital.
In contrast to adults, the majority of children have limited, or no previous experience being involved in an emergency or being an injured patient, and therefore it is a new and unknown situation for them. When children are already feeling hurt or scared, they are not capable of processing why this stranger may be asking them to perform or tolerate things that may be uncomfortable or even painful. Depending on their age, children may not be capable of realizing that the paramedic is not deliberately trying to make them feel worse.
Introducing young children to emergency personnel like paramedics in fun informal meetings can help reduce fear in the event of a future not-so-fun meeting. Also, since children often perceive smells more intensely than most adults, new unpleasant or pungent odours (such as disinfectants) can lead to fear, headaches, and nausea. So, by letting them explore an ambulance under the guidance of a friendly paramedic, kids can gain a foundation of trust and a modicum of familiarity, before they ever need to call on it.
Psychologically children have a strong innate need to move and during times of distress, they may have an increased urge to move even if it causes more pain. Injuries that prevent movement or being restrained to conduct an examination may cause children to be highly distressed. Having a preformed concept that a paramedic is someone who is a caring specially trained member of the community, who is going to help them, can make painful or scary times a little easier for kids.