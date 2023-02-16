When the Feddemas bought their 90 acres on Concession 6, about a half kilometre north of Highway 21, all they had on them were cows. “It took a while before they all left,” Lori Feddema, laughs, “so that gave us a bit more time to plan.”
Now, only five years on, more than half of that acreage is covered in apple trees, a number of them transplanted from heritage orchards in other parts of Ontario, including Niagara, and the rest sprung from twigs grafted from those aged parents. And out at the road is a low-slung building, faced in stone and dark wood, housing a bustling cidery and an equally busy eatery (“Don’t call it a restaurant,” says Lori, “because although we’re proud of our food, the main thing on the menu is cider. Tonight, we have a dozen varieties on tap.”).
Off to the side, in a satellite building, is the Farmstore, so called because it sells not just the Feddemas’ cider, but agricultural products from all over Uxbridge, including produce from their own gardens. But again, cider is the featured item on the shelves, in an intoxicating variety of flavours. And the Farmstore on the Sixth is in fact the only place in the world you can buy Slabtown Cider.
“We wanted to create a destination,” says Lori, co-owner of Slabtown Cider. “If you want to buy our fabulous Ginger Spritz, you have to come to Uxbridge to do it. And while you’re here, hopefully you’ll walk some of our trails, play one of our golf courses, do some shopping downtown. Down the road, maybe we’ll think about distributing through the LCBO, but for now Slabtown is plenty busy producing enough for own customers.”
Why is it called ‘Slabtown’? When did apples ever come in slabs? Well, the name all has to do with heritage preservation. As a local farming family, the Feddemas decided to transition out of their office jobs, and pursue the dream of opening a cidery. At the time, Siloam Orchards, located on Concession 3, just north of Highway 8, was closing and some of the trees were brought to the 6th. While exploring those groves, they also explored the history of the area. Turns out that the village, now centred down in the valley, was originally on the hill where the orchards now were, and it grew up around a lumber mill. As with many mill towns, Siloam got nicknamed “Slabtown” by the residents and neighbours from miles around. So when the Feddemas took the step of preserving some of the heritage apple trees from the Siloam hill, they also decided to honour the memory of the other trees from that hill, and dubbed their entire operation ‘Slabtown.’
The Feddemas didn’t grow fruit on their Uxbridge farm, they raised chickens. And when they recruited Dave Geddes, an old friend in the IT field who specialized in helping startup businesses, Geddes knew next to nothing about apples either. So he immediately enlisted in a cider-makers’ course at Brock University in St. Catharines, while Lori started working on the all-important marketing – there were already 60 cideries in Ontario when they put together the business plan, and that number has doubled by today (and doubled in Uxbridge).
In the summer of 2017, the Feddemas began preparing the ground for the trees and the buildings, while Geddes toured cideries across North America (he figures he’s seen more than 50), and located the equipment he’d need for the small-batch industrial cidery. By the spring of 2019, the cidery was ready for production (using apples imported from across Ontario – Slabtown’s trees need a few more years before they’ll contribute significantly to the process), and the store opened that summer. The plan was to open the eatery the following spring, but the pandemic got in the way, so it didn’t make its debut till the summer of 2021. Slabtown now has about 40 full and part-time employees, a handful each in the store and cidery, the rest in the eatery.
The first step in a cidery with its own mature orchard is picking the apples, which is more complex than it sounds, but as mentioned, Slabtown currently sources the bulk of its fruit from elsewhere. So proceed immediately to step two, the grinding, which reduces everything into a fragrant mash. The mash is filtered to remove all the crusty bits, the skins, stems, seeds and such. That sediment, known as pomace, is recycled as feed for farm animals; pigs apparently consider it quite the treat.
There are plenty of apple varieties out there, and each contributes its own particular zing to cider. In fact, there are also varieties that wouldn’t go well in a child’s lunchbox, but turn out to be quite tasty when juiced and fermented. So the apples that go into the grinder are usually of just one variety, unless a blend is called for.
The grinding and juicing take place in a separate building out back. The juice then proceeds into the cidery for the next five steps:
Fermentation – This occurs in 8,000 litre tanks. Just as different apple varieties produce different qualities in the cider, so do different varieties of yeast, and the cider maker needs to know his yeast as well as he knows his fruit. “And the yeast, which is of course a living organism, needs to be treated just so,” says Geddes, “or it misbehaves, and the cider suffers.”
Settling – This occurs in smaller tanks. The fermented juice purifies itself and the yeast sediment, or lees, which might ultimately sour the cider, is removed.
Carbonation – Yet smaller tanks are used here. This is also the stage where other flavourings – fruit, honey, maple syrup, spices, etc. – are added to the apple juice. The Slabtown website says that more than a score (20) of cider flavours are currently on offer. This will vary seasonally, and as more ideas, sometimes from the eatery’s head chef, sometimes from its customers, are tried out.
Aging – Like wine, bourbon or tequila, cider is often aged in wooden casks (but not nearly as long). In fact, cider makers will often source their casks from distillers and vintners in order to impart distinct flavours.
Bottling – Slabtown, until it begins to ship internationally, has the tiniest of production lines: one machine which fills four bottles at a time, and a second person who pops on the caps and crates the bottles.
With only one exception, Slabtown gets all of its ingredients from Ontario growers, and a lot of them from right here in Uxbridge. And that’s a great source of pride for Slabtowners.
“We have a great relationship with local farmers,” Geddes says. “For instance, in the spring, we bring over a few hives from 3 Boyz Bees, just up the road. The bees do their business for a couple of weeks, pollinating our apple blossoms, then later we use their very best in our Honey Habanero cider. And we use local peppers, too, from Gratton’s Greatest on Sandford Sideroad.”